Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon join Akshay Kumar to say ‘Dil Se thank you’ to coronavirus warriors

Several Bollywood actors followed Akshay Kumar’s call to acknowledge the contribution of all essential workers during the lockdown period with the hashtag ‘#DilSe Thank you’. Actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others followed suit as they put out their gratitude on their social media handles.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Akshay recalled a conversation he had with a Mumbai police officer yesterday, who is also a good friend of the actor, and said that the conservation gave him a new insight into the situation. “Akshay, you people are scared to come out of your homes, and the irony is we are afraid to go home. We do not want to transfer any sort of disease to our family as we are on the streets the whole day, meeting different kinds of people,” he quoted his friend in the police as saying.

Watch: #DilSeThankYou – Akshay Kumar lauds those fighting COVID-19 from frontlines

Later in the two-minutes and 12-seconds video, he addressed of the people, the essential workforce, be it “police force, city workers, doctors, nurses, NGO volunteers, government officials, even the ration and vegetable dealer and the watchmen” who are working putting their health at risk to ensure our safety”.

Soon after, Katrina Kaif hopped on to Instagram and thanked the police officials through both an Instagram post and a story. In the story, Kaif posted a picture of the ‘Mumbai Police’ badge on the uniform of the officials and wrote: “Thank You.”

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Gurmeet Chaudhary say Dil Se Thank You.

She also posted a video of the police officials on duty and wrote, “Thank You Mumbai Police. Saluting the bravery and dedication of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police who are working so hard while we stay in the safety and comfort of our homes.” “Tremendous respect for all of you #DilSeThankYou #StayHome #MumbaiPolice #MaharashtraPolice,” her caption further read.

Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter and thanked Mumbai’s Director General of Police (DGP) and the rest of the officials. “My heartfelt thanks and salute to each and every braveheart of @MumbaiPolice and @DGPMaharashtra who are out there, selflessly and relentlessly fighting the battle for all of us. You are the real heroes and I’m your fan for life! #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharshtraPolice,” he tweeted.

This is the time to thank our Maharashtra police force,our BMC workers and staff,who leave their families at home and are working with untiring efforts for our security and safety ..#DilSeThankYou to @MaharashtraPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/WsMUdUjgJH — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 9, 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra thanked the police officials in a special by posting a picture of herself holding a placard that read, ‘#Dil Se Thank You. Jai Hind.’ “Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon. Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hain,” she tweeted along with the picture.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more