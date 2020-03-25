Katrina Kaif shares a hilarious video of her sweeping the floor, Arjun Kapoor calls her Kantaben 2.0 | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has come to India. Katrina Kaif, like many Bollywood stars is quarantined at home. She has been sharing many funny videos on Instagram. She gave a professional tutorial on how to do the dishes. Today, she has put up a video where we can see her sweeping the floor with a broom. Later, she uses the same broom to try some cricketing shots. The gorgeous actress captioned it as, “One day at a time guys…….we all gotta do our part…….. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated…Gotta mix it up ….. this is seriously good exercise btw.”

Katrina Kaif’s video got mixed response from everyone. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Aaaaaye kantaben 2.0” while Zoya Akhtar requested her to come home after this isolation period was over. She needs Katrina’s help to clean her cupboard! Varun Dhawan and Yasmin Karachiwala also left comments on that cute post. In this lockdown period, Katrina like others has been working out at home following a routine of exercises.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a 21 days lockdown in India. Except essential goods and some services, everything is closed. Stay tuned to BL for more scoops and updates!

Also, Vote for the BL Social Media Swagstar (Female) here: