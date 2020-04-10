Katrina Kaif’s cooking disaster leaves people wondering if the dish is an omelette or pancake — watch video | Bollywood Life

Katrina Kaif has been super active on Instagram in this quarantine period. We are seeing so many funny videos on her account. Today, she has shared a video of her sister Isabelle and she laughing over what looks like a pancake. As we know, Katrina Kaif loves her pancakes. She made some on Mini Mathur’s cookery show as well. The pancake has ended up looking like an omelette. Well, the sisters also know it and are having a hearty laugh over it. Katrina Kaif has the perfect lockdown partner in Isabelle. Both of them seem to be having good fun together. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: THIS is what Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan are binge-watching during social distancing

Mini Mathur asked Katrina Kaif if it was a pancake or a cheese soda. Another wondered if it was an omelette. The actress had shared a hilarious video of her sweeping the floor prior to this. Fans of Katrina Kaif are disappointed as Sooryavanshi was supposed to come out in May. The film that had Akshay Kumar as the main lead was directed by Rohit Shetty. It was a cop drama with reported cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Also Read – Katrina Kaif’s next with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar is being mounted on THIS whopping budget?

Katrina Kaifand Isabelle also posted a picture where they lit a candle in solidarity with the spirit of unity in the fight against the pandemic. The actress also expressed solidarity the cops, healthcare workers and doctors via a post. Also Read – Videos of the week: Katrina Kaif made news for doing all the household chores and more during this quarantine

On the personal front, rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating have gained momentum. The news gained prominence after they were spotted on a date.

