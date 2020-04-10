Katrina Kaif’s cooking disaster leaves people wondering if the dish is an omelette or pancake — watch video | Bollywood Life
Katrina Kaif has been super active on Instagram in this quarantine period. We are seeing so many funny videos on her account. Today, she has shared a video of her sister Isabelle and she laughing over what looks like a pancake. As we know, Katrina Kaif loves her pancakes. She made some on Mini Mathur’s cookery show as well. The pancake has ended up looking like an omelette. Well, the sisters also know it and are having a hearty laugh over it. Katrina Kaif has the perfect lockdown partner in Isabelle. Both of them seem to be having good fun together.
View this post on Instagram
We’re not sure what it is either …. we ll let u know when we do ??? #happyworldsiblingday
Mini Mathur asked Katrina Kaif if it was a pancake or a cheese soda. Another wondered if it was an omelette. The actress had shared a hilarious video of her sweeping the floor prior to this. Fans of Katrina Kaif are disappointed as Sooryavanshi was supposed to come out in May. The film that had Akshay Kumar as the main lead was directed by Rohit Shetty. It was a cop drama with reported cameos from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.
Katrina Kaifand Isabelle also posted a picture where they lit a candle in solidarity with the spirit of unity in the fight against the pandemic. The actress also expressed solidarity the cops, healthcare workers and doctors via a post.
On the personal front, rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating have gained momentum. The news gained prominence after they were spotted on a date.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.