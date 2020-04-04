Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl!

The singer revealed the sex of their unborn baby by posting an Instagram photo of fiancé Bloom’s face covered in pink icing. “It’s a girl,” she captioned the Friday photo, adding heart emojis and the geotag location “Girls Run The World.”

The 35-year-old singer got her wish — in March during a concert performance of “Wide Awake,” she told a crowd in Melbourne, Australia, “I hope it’s a girl.” And on March 10, Perry shared with Entertainment Tonight that she’s been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. “I was that girl, or am still that girl, that had that box, the baby clothes before there was the thought, or even an Orlando Bloom,” she said. “I’m excited about that and like I said, I have two nieces and one nephew that I’m obsessed with.”

Perry revealed her pregnancy during a March music video for the single “Never Worn White.” Of the artistic announcement, the singer told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff, “That’s the way I communicate things — I communicate through music — so I think what better way to do that.”

But the star got playful with loved ones. “I actually kind of put the news on a wine label,” she said during the interview. She gave wine to friends and waited for their reactions, however, her mom Mary Perry figured it out while looking at her daughter’s wine stash.

Perry says she yelled, “‘What is this?!’” adding, “And that’s how it happened. I was like, ‘Well, you ruined the surprise.’ But I guess moms have intuition unlike any other, right?”

Perry also told her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson before the woman died on March 8.

Filming the reveal in an Instagram video taken at the woman’s bedside in a hospital, Perry said, “Grandma, it’s Katy. Grandma, it’s Katy. I just wanted to tell you I know you’re not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you. You remember me, Katy? I’m gonna tell you that I’m gonna have a baby. I’m pregnant, Grandma.” Perry called her grandmother “a fighter” and “wonderful” in her caption.

The couple plans to wed “very, very soon,” as Bloom told U.K. news outlet The Times, however, “…I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” he said.

Right now, they are isolating at home, where Perry recently shared a beautiful makeup-free selfie, “blackheads and all baby,” she wrote under the Instagram post.

