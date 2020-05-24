Jimmys Post

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s incredible $30m Beverly Hills, Los Angeles lockdown home – realestate.com.au

FILE: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Expecting A Baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been spending lockdown in their $30m Hollywood home. Picture: Getty

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have given fans a glimpse into their high life during coronavirus lockdown.

The celebrity super couple, who refer to themselves as O.K., have been isolating together at their stunning $30m Los Angeles mansion, as the US continues to grapple with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The pad in the celebrity suburb-of-choice Beverly Hills, sits on over 500sq m of land in an exclusive, gated community with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

FILE: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Are Engaged Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are awaiting the birth of their first child together in isolation. Picture: Getty

The home also features a fireplace and state-of-the art pool, tailor made for the Californian lifestyle and an ideal location to lie low while pop star Perry and Hollywood actor Bloom await the birth of their first child together.

The couple bought the palatial property in 2017 and have refurbished it to their own taste, including a whitewashed kitchen and teal walls.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home. Picture: Instagram

Katy Perry in an American Idol promo at her LA home. Picture: Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home. Picture: Instagram

When your outfit matches your decor. Picture: Instagram

Their close neighbours include fellow A-listers Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden and Adele, who Perry says “just knocks on the door and comes in whenever she is in Los Angeles”.

Speaking to UK radio station Hits Radio Breakfast, Perry said: “She’s my next-door neighbour so not only is she on the scene, but she’s like, around the corner.

“We live very close to each other, we’re friendly, we’ve known each other for a long time.”

According to reports Perry and Bloom began dating in early 2016. Bloom and Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home. Picture: Instagram

Not a bad place to be locked down. Picture: Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home. Picture: Instagram

Isolation has done curious things to us all. Picture: Instagram

Perry and Bloom became engaged in February last year and the California-born ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her single ‘Never Worn White’ in March. The couple are expecting a baby girl.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's home. Picture: Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom making their own fun at home. Picture: Instagram

The incredible $30m pad is a significant upgrade from the $11.5 million Hollywod Hills home American Idol judge Perry sold in 2017

That four-bedroom, six-bathroom home, located in the exclusive Outpost Estates, was one of four dwellings in the compound: a Mediterranean-inspired main house, a two story guest house, a spare building used solely as a gym and a security guardhouse.

Katy Perry’s former Hollywood home. Picture: Trulia.com

The $11.5m property featured four different dwellings. Picture: Trulia.com

It also featured a swimming pool, complete with a cabana, outdoor grill, spa, fireplace and a fountain, an amphitheatre and LA views.

Prior to that Perry lived with ex-husband Russell Brand in another Hollywood Hills home. It sold after their divorce for around $10 million.

Singer Katy Perry (L) and actor Russell Brand attend the 3rd Annual Change Begins Within Benefit Celebration presented by The David Lynch Foundation held at LACMA on December 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Katy Perry and Russell Brand lived in the Hollywood Hills together.

That Spanish style mansion, which sits above the Sunset Strip, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a guest house, a pool and a screening room.

Kerr now lives with her husband Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel in an $18 million mansion in Brentwood, LA.

An Evening Honoring Christian Marclay: Sound Stories at LACMA, Co-Hosted by LACMA's Michael Govan and Snap Inc.'s Evan Spiegel.

Miranda Kerr and husband Evan Spiegel also live in LA. Picture: Getty

