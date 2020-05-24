Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s incredible $30m Beverly Hills, Los Angeles lockdown home – realestate.com.au

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have given fans a glimpse into their high life during coronavirus lockdown.

The celebrity super couple, who refer to themselves as O.K., have been isolating together at their stunning $30m Los Angeles mansion, as the US continues to grapple with the COVID-19 epidemic.

The pad in the celebrity suburb-of-choice Beverly Hills, sits on over 500sq m of land in an exclusive, gated community with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home also features a fireplace and state-of-the art pool, tailor made for the Californian lifestyle and an ideal location to lie low while pop star Perry and Hollywood actor Bloom await the birth of their first child together.

The couple bought the palatial property in 2017 and have refurbished it to their own taste, including a whitewashed kitchen and teal walls.

Their close neighbours include fellow A-listers Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden and Adele, who Perry says “just knocks on the door and comes in whenever she is in Los Angeles”.

Speaking to UK radio station Hits Radio Breakfast, Perry said: “She’s my next-door neighbour so not only is she on the scene, but she’s like, around the corner.

“We live very close to each other, we’re friendly, we’ve known each other for a long time.”

According to reports Perry and Bloom began dating in early 2016. Bloom and Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr divorced in 2013 after three years of marriage.

Perry and Bloom became engaged in February last year and the California-born ‘I Kissed a Girl’ singer revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her single ‘Never Worn White’ in March. The couple are expecting a baby girl.

The incredible $30m pad is a significant upgrade from the $11.5 million Hollywod Hills home American Idol judge Perry sold in 2017

That four-bedroom, six-bathroom home, located in the exclusive Outpost Estates, was one of four dwellings in the compound: a Mediterranean-inspired main house, a two story guest house, a spare building used solely as a gym and a security guardhouse.

It also featured a swimming pool, complete with a cabana, outdoor grill, spa, fireplace and a fountain, an amphitheatre and LA views.

Prior to that Perry lived with ex-husband Russell Brand in another Hollywood Hills home. It sold after their divorce for around $10 million.

That Spanish style mansion, which sits above the Sunset Strip, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a guest house, a pool and a screening room.

Kerr now lives with her husband Snapchat billionaire Evan Spiegel in an $18 million mansion in Brentwood, LA.