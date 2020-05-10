Katy Perry Channels Dumbo’s Mom In Massive Elephant Costume For ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Posted on May 10, 2020 by admin During a special Mother’s Day rendition of the ‘Disney Family Singalong,’ pregnant Katy Perry stunned with her performance of ‘Baby Mine’ from ‘Dumbo.’ Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)