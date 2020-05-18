Katy Perry Gives First Performance of 'Daisies' During 'American Idol' Finale – Watch!





Katy Perry is performing her new song for the first time!

The 35-year-old pregnant singer performed her new song “Daisies” during the virtual finale of American Idol on Sunday night (May 17).

Later in the show, Katy helped crown the new winner of American Idol!

During a recent interview, Katy explained why she has decided to release her new album this summer instead of waiting until 2021 when the pandemic is hopefully over.

