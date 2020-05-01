Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Wear Matching ‘Fauci Gang’ Sweatshirts!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are wearing matching sweatshirts!

The 35-year-old singer and the 43-year-old actor are representing the “Fauci Gang” in a new selfie that she snapped.

Orlando posted the photo to his Instagram account and he captioned it, “double tap if you’re in the #drfauci gang 🤘.”

If you’ve been sitting under a rock and aren’t aware who Dr. Fauci is, he is the doctor who is one of the main faces on the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

