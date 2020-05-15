Katy Perry says it’s ‘commendable’ that fiance Orlando Bloom is still with her after lockdown 

Katy Perry thinks it is ‘commendable’ that her fiancé Orlando Bloom is still with her after they spent lockdown together.

The Daisies hitmaker – who is expecting her first child – thinks it is ‘amazing’ that the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor still wants to marry her after quarantining together.

Talking to SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up, she said: ‘What I have actually learned, some of the positive … because he’s seen it all and God bless him, he’s still here. It’s amazing and commendable.

‘I have definitely tested him, like… “Oh yeah, you think you can handle me?”‘

And the 35-year-old singer has realized her fiancé is much more ‘handy’ than she thought, as he is a really keen Lego enthusiast and now wants to build his own car.

She added: ‘We have a Lego room in our house. It was a TV room …

Building blocks: Katy also revealed that Orlando has been busy with his Lego. The Lego version of his character Legolas from Lord Of The Rings is seen above

‘He gets these Legos that are super hard to do … and he’ll make those in two days and then he displays them on the wall, like a championship Lego wall.

‘Now this has led to him looking at maybe building his own car. I was like, “Oh, you’re a lot more handy than I thought you were. Can you hang this thing for me, please?”‘

Meanwhile, Katy previously admitted she is finding things ‘up and down’ in isolation but she has learned to be ‘grateful’ for more things and feels in a ‘good place’.

She said: ‘It’s up and down. I’m sure like everyone else. Just think of the things to be grateful for and that puts your mind in a good place. I love you.

‘I miss you guys. It’s a crazy time. This is a weird and wild time and I’m sure a lot of you are going through a lot of emotions. I’m in the same club … I wish I had some answers. I hope that we can all get our smile back again soon. You guys stay safe and stay healthy.’

Katy just released the lead single from her highly anticipated fifth studio album Daisies, available to stream now.