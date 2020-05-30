Jimmys Post

Katy Perry says she was ‘clinically depressed’ after her last album Witness flopped

Katy Perry says she was ‘clinically depressed’ after her last album Witness flopped

‘I became very insecure’: Katy Perry says she was ‘clinically depressed’ after her last album Witness flopped

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Published: | Updated:

Katy Perry has been open about suffering from depression following the poor critical and commercial reception to her 2017 album, Witness. 

And with a new album due out later this year, the 35-year-old has once again opened up about the struggles she experienced after Witness flopped in an interview with Channel Seven’s The Morning Show.

‘Coming out of Witness, which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed,’ she revealed.

Tough times: Katy Perry has once again opened up about the struggles she experienced after her album Witness flopped in an interview with Channel Seven’s The Morning Show 

‘I became very insecure and had to go on a journey, both emotionally, spiritually, and psychologically to understand why I relied so much on validation,’ she continued.

‘I had to realise that everything related to my career isn’t all of what life is, it’s just a part of who I am.’

The songstress explained that the dark period has inspired some positive and uplifting songs for her next album.

Ouch: Witness was a commercial flop, selling only 162,000 copies in the US - less than a tenth of the sales of her previous album Prism

Ouch: Witness was a commercial flop, selling only 162,000 copies in the US – less than a tenth of the sales of her previous album Prism

‘This new record is a real snapshot of resilience, which is my favourite word, because I’ve been writing it over the past two years,’ she revealed.

‘I really went through that journey and a lot of beautiful songs came from it.’

Despite topping the Billboard 200 chart, Witness was a critical and commercial failure overall.

Honest: 'Coming out of Witness, which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed,' she said

Honest: ‘Coming out of Witness, which was my last album, I became very upset and clinically depressed,’ she said

While the first single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ was a success, the rest of the singles failed to set the charts alight.

Katy has released a string of singles since, including ‘Never Worn White’ and ‘Small Talk’, but they’ve all struggled to make an impact.

She’s now planning to release her next studio album, which will be out on August 14.

The star is also expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43. 

Happy ending: The star is also expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Happy ending: The star is also expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Source link

admin

Related News

David and Victoria Beckham ‘plan to build a secret getaway tunnel from their Cotswolds pad’

David and Victoria Beckham ‘plan to build a secret getaway tunnel from their Cotswolds pad’

David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly amping up their security at their Cotswolds home by building a secret getaway tunnel. The plans come just weeks

Jesinta Franklin emerges from isolation to get her hair done after birth of daughter

Jesinta Franklin emerges from isolation to get her hair done after birth of daughter

‘It felt so good!’ Jesinta Franklin emerges from isolation to get her hair done – after revealing that she gave birth to daughter Tallulah naturally

Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing set to go head to head in Autumn ratings battle

Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing set to go head to head in Autumn ratings battle

Britain’s Got Talent and Strictly Come Dancing are set for an Autumn ratings battle as both shows are set to air on the same weekend.  

Dr Chris Brown shows off his muscular physique as he braves the wintery water in Coogee

Dr Chris Brown shows off his muscular physique as he braves the wintery water in Coogee

Dr Chris Brown left fans wishing he was still single as he showed off his muscular physique at Gordons Bay on Saturday.  The Bondi Vet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *