Katy Perry speaks candidly about losing her grandmother soon after announcing her pregnancy

Katy Perry speaks candidly about losing her grandmother soon after announcing her pregnancy

‘I locked myself in the car and cried several times’: Katy Perry candidly discusses losing her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson shortly after announcing her pregnancy

Katy Perry lost her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson in March, shortly after she announced her pregnancy. 

The Fireworks singer, 35, has revealed she struggled to deal with the death of her beloved grandmother, losing her cat, her pregnancy and coronavirus all at once.  

Tough: Appearing on Australia’s The Morning Show on Saturday, Katy Perry (pictured) revealed she struggled to deal with the death of her beloved grandmother, losing her cat, her pregnancy and coronavirus all at once earlier this year

She added: ‘I locked myself in the car and cried several times in this eleven week period. 

‘It’s an emotionally intense time and on top of it, obviously, we’re all, as a world, experiencing and going through something together which is weird.’

However Katy was philosophical about the experience, telling the show: ‘The other thing I made a note of was the circle of life’. 

Heartbreaking: The Fireworks singer, 35, lost her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson (right) in March, shortly after she announced her pregnancy

She told the show: 'I lost my grandmother. I lost my cat and I have a child coming and a record coming. I locked myself in the car and cried several times in this eleven week period'

In March, Katy appeared on Australia’s The Project and revealed the last conversation she had with her grandmother before she died at age 99.

She became emotional as she recounted that bittersweet farewell, during which the pregnant star was able to tell Ann Pearl that she was becoming a great-grandmother.

The singer said: ‘In my immediate family, it is the first time we’ve dealt with a loss. And she was 99, and I got to say goodbye and tell her that I was with child before I came to Australia, actually. 

Moving: In March, Katy revealed the last conversation she had with her grandmother. She was able to tell Ann Pearl that she was becoming a great-grandmother

Katy said at the time: 'I got to say goodbye and tell her that I was with child before I came to Australia, actually'

‘I knew there was a chance while I was here she would pass on. But I don’t believe that anyone ever leaves us. I think her soul is still around and I feel it very much so.’ 

Katy broke the news of her grandmother’s passing on Twitter, just days after she announced she was expecting her first child with actor fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43.

Sharing a link to a choral version of Deep Peace, she wrote: ‘A song for Grandma. May she rest in deep peace. Ann Pearl Hudson’.  

Beloved: Katy broke the news of her grandmother's passing on Twitter, just days after she announced she was expecting her first child with actor fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43 (right)

