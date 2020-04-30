Katy Perry Wears Her Orlando Bloom Onesie During GMA Interview

Katy Perry was repping her fiance Orlando Bloom during her appearance on Good Morning America this week.

The 35-year-old singer joined Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on the program to chat about American Idol, and she was seen wearing the famous onesie with Orlando‘s face all over it.

“My onesie is just his face repeated,” Katy shared. “I’m repping him while he’s sleeping in with a pillow over his head in the other room, lucky.”

She also opened up about being pregnant while the pandemic and quarantine is going on.

“Things are going very well, all things considered,” Katy said. “I’m just grateful for so much and taking it one day at a time.”

She continued, “You have to think about…it’s not just a compulsive feeling. It’s like, ‘Do I want to risk my life or do I need that watermelon? Can I curve that craving?”

Katy and Orlando announced they were expecting a baby girl earlier this month.

Check out the full interview below: