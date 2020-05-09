Kayleigh McEnany Gives Head-Spinning Reason For Ripping Trump Before He Was President

A montage that CNN aired Friday showed McEnany ripping Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants as “racist,” calling him a “showman” and not a serious candidate in a series of appearances in 2015. She then adopted a pro-Trump tone after becoming a contributor for the network.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday claimed CNN was to blame for her repeated criticism of Donald Trump before he became president.

PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor on Friday asked McEnany during a press briefing if she stood by her past claim that Trump’s comments had been “racist.”

“Well, I’m actually glad you asked that, because for about the first four weeks of the election I was watching CNN and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” McEnany replied.

“I very quickly came around to supporting the president,” McEnany continued. “CNN hired me. I was on many eight-on-one panels where I proudly supported this president, who I think is one of the best presidents, if not the best president this country will ever have.”

McEnany then said she would “encourage the individual who did that analysis on my past” to focus on “some of the very guests CNN chose to have on their network,” calling out various contributors.

McEnany was then asked if she would walk back her past criticism of Trump.

She did not answer the question, instead replying: “I support this president, there is no questioning that, I’m so honored to work for him.”

Check out the clip here: