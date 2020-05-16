Keep on truckin’: A day in the life of a cross-border trucker during a pandemic | CBC News

Windsor truck driver Holly Noble usually spends her days going back and forth across the Ambassador Bridge. 

Over the course of a 12-hour-day, she’ll cross the bridge four times, typically visiting Michigan twice. 

She recently produced a video diary for CBC Windsor to share a glimpse into what it’s like for her to continue her work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | A day in the life of a cross-border trucker during a pandemic:

Over the course of a single day, Holly Noble will have spent about 12 hours driving her truck, crossing the Canada-U.S. border four times, passing into Michigan twice. 3:00

