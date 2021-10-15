Keep thousands of dollars of tech safe with this protection plan for under $150 a year

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Paying the extra protection fee for AppleCare on every device you own definitely adds up. And what happens when you add other devices into your tech arsenal that aren’t Apple? Between your laptop, tablet, smartphone, smartwatch, camera, and gaming console, you’re easily walking around with thousands of dollars of tech at any given time. Akko protects all of these things and more — whether they’re Apple, Android, or something else entirely — with this top-notch protection plan.

Skip the AppleCare next time and protect your phone, plus 25 other devices, with Akko’s standout two-year protection plan. Highly trusted, with 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, Akko covers pretty much any incident you can imagine — including cracked screens, accidental spills and submersions, mechanical and electrical component failures, general damage and malfunction, and even theft and vandalism. Even if you’re extremely careful with your tech, anything can happen. And it’s better to be safe than sorry — especially when a new phone costs over $1,000.

If you do end up needing a repair, Akko works with a network of repair businesses to find you a local spot to get a quick and quality fix. No need to ship out your stuff for days on end or drive several hours just to get a half-assed job.

You can even protect more than just your tech with the Everything Protected plan. Choose 25 other items besides your phone, to include in your plan. This includes photography and video equipment, audio and music gear, gaming accessories, personal transportation (bikes, scooters, skateboards, etc.), clothing and accessories (i.e., an engagement ring), countertop appliances, school supplies, and more.

You won’t ever have to worry about monthly fees. You’ll enjoy consistently low deductibles ranging from just $29 to $99, and you can file unlimited claims and get reimbursed (via electronic payment) if you’re forced to repair out of network. Cover your phone plus 25 more of your belongings of your choosing for only $275 for the next two years with the Akko Everything Protected plan. It’s usually $168 for one year, so you’ll be saving nearly 20%. Plus, just thinking about the average repair cost for a broken screen makes this a massive deal.

