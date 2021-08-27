Keep your cool in the dog days of summer with a personal air cooler on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

It’s hot. Like, melting snow cones in Phoenix hot. And your regular air conditioner is likely having a hard time keeping up with these dog days of summer.

If you’re looking for a way to cool down any room you walk into at your own discretion, snag this deal on the evaLIGHT Plus Personal Air Cooler and evaAROMA Diffuser Set. Not only will it deliver your own personal climate bubble wherever you go, but it can also diffuse your favorite scent and help improve your mood in the process.

Lightweight (less than a pound) and portable, the evaLIGHT Plus can go with you wherever your day takes you — from your office during the workday, to the living room for your at-home workout, to your bedroom at night. It features a refillable reservoir that fits up to a liter of water and uses evaporative air cooling to swiftly cool down a space up to 650 square feet. It’s USB-compatible, so you can plug it into your laptop, a power bank, or an electrical outlet — whatever happens to be in reach at any given time.

Just scroll your finger across the control wheel on top to set the temperature and create a personal microclimate depending on your preference. And because you can adjust the direction of the airflow, it makes a perfect companion for hot sleepers. Improve your sleep without disturbing your partner. As an added bonus, there’s even a variety of LED color options to choose from to suit your mood or use as a night light.

See it in action:

With the evaLIGHT Plus, you’ll also get a variety of fragrances suited to fit five different moods: concentration, mental health, relaxation, sleep, and comfort. Just pop the aroma sticks (filled with 100 percent natural essential oils) inside the personal cooler and scents ranging from lime, orange, and cinnamon, to sandalwood, jasmine, and coffee will fill the air around you. So, while you enjoy the crisp, cool air, you can also enjoy mood-boosting smells.

For a limited time, you can get the personal air cooler and diffuser set for only $149.99 (regularly $169).