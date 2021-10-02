Keep your home safe with this easy-to-install security system on sale for over 25% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Stay secure with the Hex DIY Home Security System, on sale for just $144.49 with the code VIP15 — a 41% discount — as of Sept. 30.

Setting up home security doesn’t have to be a complicated process that requires hiring an expensive team to re-wire your home. These days, securing your home and keeping track of open doors and windows is as easy as connecting to an app. And it’s more affordable than you think.

For a limited time, this home security system from HEX DIY is on sale for over 25% off as part of the VIP sale. Securing your home and those inside will cost you less than a night out at a fancy restaurant.

This smart security system uses wave-based security. That means it pairs with the existing WiFi waves in your home to detect motion. But just because you set up home security doesn’t mean life has to stop around it. Most home security systems have false alarms due to everyday occurrences in your home that don’t necessarily mean there’s an intruder. Hex has personalized settings for your home, so it will detect pets and even home robot vacuums and not report them as threats.

Use away mode when you’re out of town, a home mode for when you’re locked in safe and sound, and guardian mode when you’re not home but won’t be away for long periods of time. If there ever is an issue or a break-in, a high volume alarm siren will be emitted and first responders will be immediately dispatched to your home.

To set up this smart security system, all you have to do is plug it in, download the HEX app, and pair the device to your WiFi.

This home security system from HEX DIY retails for $199 and is currently on sale for $169.99. But for a limited time, you can save an additional 15% when you enter code VIP15 at checkout, knocking the price all the way down to just $144.49.