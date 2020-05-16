Keeping it up: Sachin Tendulkar adds a twist to Yuvraj Singh’s challenge



Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared a video of him taking Yuvraj Singh’s “Keep it Up” challenge, but adding a new twist to it – doing it with a blindfold. Yuvraj had earlier challenged Sachin to keep the ball bouncing on his bat.

Tendulkar, however, threw a challenge back at Yuvraj, asking him to also do the task with a blinfold. “I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

“I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try,” Yuvraj commented on Tendulkar’s post.

Earlier, Yuvraj had shared a video in which he could be seen bouncing a ball on his bat, saying he will ‘keep up’ staying at home as long as it required to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Yuvraj had nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma to take up the challenge.

“In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN @deespeak,” Yuvraj tweeted.

In the video, he had said Tendulkar would do it easily, Rohit Sharma would do it with some trouble but Harbhajan would struggle to do it.

Tendulkar had lived up to Yuvraj’s billing and gone one better.

