‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Beach House to Be Auctioned

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s beach house in Malibu is up for auction.

Olympic gold medalist Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, had called the beach house his home on Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 10.

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, had suggested the gold medallist, with whom she was formerly married, to move out from the estate, reported aceshowbiz.com

Before his transition to Caitlyn, Bruce lodged in the beach house till he found a new residence.

The revamped beach house has four bedrooms besides outdoor and indoor entertainment facility, and an ocean-facing view.

The beach house is going to be auctioned on May 27 by the officials at Concierge Auctions in conjunction with Hilton & Hyland, Beverly Hills.

The website TopTenRealEstateDeals.com suggests that the property has been listed for around $8 million.

