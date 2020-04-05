Keerthy Suresh RUBBISHES marriage rumours, says this news has come as a surprise to her | Bollywood Life

A few days back, we saw the reports of National Award-winning actress, Keerthy Suresh tying the knot with a businessman, who has strong political ties. The unconfirmed news also suggested that it is set up by Keerthy’s father Suresh Kumar. Now, the Mahanati actress has come forward and rubbished the rumours of her marriage and said that she is currently concentrating on her career. Talking about the marriage rumours, Keerthy Suresh told Hyderabad Times, “This news has come as a surprise to me as well. I don’t know how this even started to circulate. Let me make it very clear that I do not have any such plans right now. I’m not getting married any time soon.” Also Read – Week That was South: Master song Polakatum Para Para out, Amala Paul rejects Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Also Read – Annaatthe actress Keerthy Suresh to tie the knot with a businessman?

She further added, “I think there are more significant issues that the country is dealing with right now and the focus should be on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic rather than on such unfounded rumours. All I want to tell people is to stay safe, maintain social distancing and work towards keeping your loved ones safe.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Rajinikanth extends support to Janta Curfew, advises people to stay indoors

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film is Rajinikanth’s third association with production house Sun Pictures after their hit partnership in the past with Enthiran and Petta. This collaboration is said to be huge since Siva is a superhit director and has given some phenomenal hits in the past. Siva’s directorial Viswasam clashed with Rajinikanth’s last release Petta on the box office earlier in 2019. The two movies were released on Pongal and were box office hits. Annaatthe, which is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend will lock horns with Thala Ajith starrer Valimai, which is produced by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

