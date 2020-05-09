Kehlani Reveals She Still Cares About YG After Their Split





Kehlani has no ill-will against YG.

While promoting her new album, the 25-year-old singer made an appearance on The Breakfast Club, where she opened up about her split from the 30-year-old rapper earlier this year.

“I don’t think it was too fast. He said I love you first,” Kehlani shared. “He’s such as passionate person that I’ll never take that away from him. When he cares about something, he cares about it.”

Kehlani and YG first went public with their relationship in September 2019. When she released her song “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” back in February, Kehlani revealed that they had split up, and claimed that YG had cheated on her.

You can listen to Kehlani‘s new album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t here.

