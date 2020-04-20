Keira Knightley Plays ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles on Her Teeth – Watch!

Keira Knightley is showing off her “one and only party trick”!

The 35-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actress made an appearance on World Health Day’s #HopeFromHome livestream earlier this week where she decided to play “Yesterday” by The Beatles on her teeth.

“I was thinking of something entertaining to do and I couldn’t think of anything,” Keira said. “So I’m going to play my teeth, which is my one and only party trick.”

This isn’t the first time Keira showed off her trick. While appearing on The Tonight Show last year, Keira played this song on her teeth!