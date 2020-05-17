Keith Urban reveals Nicole Kidman has broke her ankle in self-isolation

Nicole Kidman has broke her ankle while self-isolating at home in Nashville.

After a picture of the actress wearing a walking cast caused concern among fans over the weekend, husband Keith Urban has discussed the mystery injury.

‘She broke her ankle, but she’s a trooper,’ he told ET on Saturday, after Nicole was pictured with her moon boot on at his drive-in concert on Friday afternoon.

‘She’s a trooper’: Keith Urban (centre) has revealed wife Nicole Kidman (left) has broke her ankle while self-isolating from COVID-19 at their Nashville home

Keith continued: ‘There she was last night among all of the folks, hobbling around on her boot with her mask on.’

The actress was pictured with the large walking cast over her right leg on Friday, after stepping out publicly for the first time in weeks with husband Keith

Fans expressed their concern after the image, taken at Keith’s drive-in concert for frontline healthcare workers in Tennessee, was shared to Instagram.

‘Hobbling around’: The singer spoke out after a picture of Nicole wearing a walking cast at his Tennessee drive-in concert for frontline healthcare workers on Friday caused concern

‘Hope you are not in pain. Get well Nicole,’ commented one fan.

‘What’s happened to Nicole’s foot?’ questioned a second person.

‘Nicole, did you hurt your foot dancing to the music? Heal quickly,’ added a third admirer of the actress, as fan site Keith Urban Central shared the picture.

Hidden! Nicole shared her own picture from the gig to Instagram, but cropped out her foot

‘Hope you are not in pain’: The picture caused concern on Instagram after it was first shared by the Stardust Drive-In movie theatre, and then re-posted by many worried fans

Nicole shared her own picture from the gig to Instagram, but cropped out her foot.

In a possible attempt not to highlight the injury and overshadow Keith’s incredible act for frontline workers, she was captured from behind, above the knee.

The star wrote: ‘@KeithUrban just had to play!! Isolating with live music at last night’s first #UrbanUnderground drive-in gig for the incredible #frontline workers.’

Keith, 52, invited around 200 people from Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Health to join him for a night of music at the Stardust Drive-In movie theatre on Friday.

Mystery! Nicole didn’t have the boot when she was last seen publicly on April 18, during Keith’s home performance on the One World: Together At Home live-stream benefit concert

He played on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars with two other musicians.

‘It’s like glorified karaoke,’ he told The Associated Press of the set up, that included a band member playing pre-recorded tracks and another guitar and keyboard player.

In the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Keith hadn’t played a live show since February. He said it took him and his promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise drive-in concert, as many more are planned throughout America.

‘All the cars are tilted forward so they’ve all got a great view and you’ve got this freakin’ killer video wall behind the stage,’ said Keith.