Keith Urban treats healthcare workers to a private, drive-in concert

More than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff members from Vanderbilt Health got in their cars and packed the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater about 40 miles east of Nashville.

“To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you — this concert is for all of you,” Urban told the crowd.

Almost 125 vehicles honked and flashed their lights throughout the performance, which lasted more than an hour.