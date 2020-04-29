KeKe Palmer’s Quarantine Hair Makeover: She Rocks Orange Locks In New Video — Before & After

Keke Palmer is loving her new orange ‘do! The actress and TV host took to her Instagram account to show off her gorgeous flowing hair, styled by J. Wright, with a new video and fans loved her quarantine look!

Keke Palmer is living it up in quarantine with her brand new hairdo! The Hustlers actress, 26, took to her Instagram account on April 28 to show off her brand new look and was seriously feeling herself. In the clip, Keke jammed out to her own track, “Sticky,” and swayed her head back and forth to show off her stunning, tangerine-hued hair. The ombre-style look featured a lighter orange color closer to Keke’s scalp before it cascaded into a deep orange color that hit just below her shoulders. Keke’s look was complete with her subtle orange eye makeup, and she wore a white, skintight cotton mini-dress for the clip!

Full credit was given to the stylist Keke visited for the look, J. Wright. The professional hair guru’s own Instagram features a slew of other cliental rocking similar looks to Keke’s, featuring bold shades of blues and purples and, yes, also orange! Keke’s fans adored the look, with one admirer summing up her thoughts by commenting, “I swear….you are one of the most beautiful women everrrrrr!! Inside and OUT.” It also seems that Keke is picking up on a trend that other celebs have been toying with while they are in quarantine, as well!

At the end of March, Kristen Stewart debuted her own orange locks! The 30-year-old actress’ stylist, CJ Romero, showed off the transformation on his Instagram account, showing fans how he took Kristen’s previously blonde bob to a “Cosmic Rust,” which he dubbed the out-of-this-world color. The final product — a perfect combination of orange that would compliment Keke’s own look!

But it isn’t just Keke and Kristen who have been mixing up their looks with bold, bright colors! Stars like Sarah Michelle Gellar, Hilary Duff, Taraji P. Henson, and more are toying with shades of pink, blue, and red for their quarantine ‘do. After all, what better time than the present to try out that look you always wanted! We cannot wait to see how Keke and more stars switch up their looks in the future!