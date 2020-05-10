Kelly Clarkson Jokes She ‘Doesn’t Want to Take Care of One Child’ on Mother’s Day

Kelly Clarkson has big plans for Mother’s Day!

During a new interview, the 38-year-old entertainer joked that she asked husband Brandon Blackstock for some alone time this Mother’s Day.

“I [told Brandon], ‘Look, I don’t want to make one meal. I don’t want to take care of one child. I don’t want to do anything. I want to sit in bed and I want to just relax and I want to read or watch something or do whatever I want to do,’” Kelly jokingly told People. “I know it seems funny because everyone’s like, ‘Oh, we’re so isolated [due to the ongoing health crisis].’ But parents aren’t isolated.”

For the past few weeks, Kelly, Brandon, and their kids River, 5, and Remy, 4, have been self-quarantining at their ranch in Montana.

“I’m thankful on the other hand that I have people in my house that I can talk to,” Kelly added. “But for Mother’s Day, I’m definitely going to [tell Brandon], ‘Can you just do everything so I don’t have to?’”