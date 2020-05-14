Kelly Dodd Apologizes If She ‘Offended Anyone’ With Controversial COVID-19 Remarks Posted on May 14, 2020 by admin Kelly Dodd finally apologized for insensitive comments she made regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star took to Twitter to explain that she needs ‘to be more sensitive.’ Source link Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)