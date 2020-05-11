Kelly Dodd: Why She ‘Doesn’t See Anything Wrong’ With Breaking Social-Distancing Guidelines

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd is known for her outspoken personality, but have her recent health choices during quarantine giving her second thoughts?

Kelly Dodd, 44, has been under fire recently for not practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic — and despite being called out about, she has no plans to do anything differently moving forward. “Kelly is going to keep doing Kelly when it comes to social distancing,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, regarding the news that Kelly traveled from Orange County to New York City to be with her fiance, Rick Leventhal, 60. “She doesn’t see anything wrong with what she’s doing and she’s unapologetically Kelly,” the insider also said.

While getting on an airplane right now isn’t illegal, it’s definitely frowned, and it isn’t the only thing Kelly has done lately that’s raised some eyebrows during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been outspoken over her feelings on the illness, going as far as to call it “God’s way of thinning the herd” on her social media accounts. She has since apologized for those comments, but the mother to 13-year-old daughter Jolie, who has been in Orange County with her grandmother while she spends time with her man, feels she’s doing the best she can. “She loves Rick and loves Jolie and is trying to balance keeping everyone happy with this pandemic,” the source continued. “She’s going to do her best to go back and forth. She’s not scared of getting the virus at all. It’s been hard to not see Jolie but she feels Jolie is older and happy at home with her mom who lives with them.”

Beyond her comments, Kelly has also shared several photos of herself without a face mask on, in addition to being less than six feet away from her co-stars as they filmed via iPhones last week. Kelly was part of the impromptu production with Shannon Beador, 56, Emily Simpson, 44, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 42 and although the ladies were wearing protective gear, they received plenty of scrutiny from fans.

Production is still officially halted on season 15 of RHOC, but Kelly is looking forward to the cast getting the green light to safely resume filming. For now, she’s appreciating the extra time she is getting with her FOX News fiance, who lives in New York City. “Kelly can’t wait to get back to filming and since Rick can’t film with them when they go back, she’s spending a little extra time with him now while she can,” our source said. “He has to stay in New York for work so it makes things challenging. It’s a lot of people to keep happy right now.”