Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Open Up About Their Healthy Sex Life!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are getting candid about their private life.

The stars called in alongside Andy Cohen on SiriusXM Radio Andy’s Bruce Bozzi‘s special Quarantined with Bruce.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Ripa

During their call, Kelly and Mark talked about how they keep their sex life healthy.

“I don’t know, I think we found each other at the right time in our lives. We were really young, not that that’s the right time. We were really pliable to each other. We really learned each other well. With that comes a certain level of comfort and confidence and experimentation and just fun,” Kelly said.

“I think you check off all the boxes for me,” added Mark.

Kelly recently revealed she’s doing this while in quarantine.

SiriusXM’s Quarantined with Bruce with special guests Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa will air Friday (April 17) at 1:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

Listen to them discuss…