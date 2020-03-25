Kelly Ripa Pleads With Fans Not To Cut Their Own Hair In Quarantine: ‘I Cut My Own Bangs’

Kelly Ripa has opened up about the perils of cutting your own hair, revealing she once chopped her own bangs and she’s ‘never gotten over it’.

Kelly Ripa got real about chopping her own hair, amid reports that women are fashioning DIY bangs for themselves due to self-quarantine boredom! The 49-year-old talk show host shared some very simple beauty advice on the March 24, at-home episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, addressing the trend of people cutting their own hair while stuck in the house. “People are cutting their own bangs, they’re calling it a pandemic trend,” she said, while self-isolating amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. “I’m not sure if I like the phrase pandemic trend, but they’re saying since [coronavirus] has taken hold of us, they’re cutting their hair out of boredom.”

Nevertheless, Kelly wasn’t quite convinced these at-home haircuts were the fault of coronavirus panic. “People don’t cut their hair out of boredom, they cut their hair because they’re drunk and they think they know how to cut hair,” she said. Although the article she was referencing didn’t feature any mention of alcohol, the mom-of-three was certain she was right — because her knowledge came from personal experience. “I know from where I speak. I cut my bangs before the Daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and I’ve never gotten over it,” she said, adding, “People just tend to be on their I cut my bangs glass of wine. They think, ‘You know what, I’ve always wanted bangs and now I’m going to do it.’”

Kelly also opened up about showing off her grey hairs, as she’s not able to make any trips to the salon while in quarantine. She revealed to her fans on Instagram that she’s now on “root watch,” sharing a funny selfie that showed just the slightest hint of silvery grey in her blonde hair. Her Instagram story was posted the same day she announced Live with Kelly and Ryan would still go on amid the quarantine — just at home, roots and all.

Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest will continue with new episodes of their morning show via satellite. We have a feeling that her husband, Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, is going to be a frequent guest. Kelly shared a photo from the trial run in a March 22 Instagram pic that showed the whole Live gang doing a trial run. “What could possibly go wrong?” she joked in the caption.