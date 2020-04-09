Kelly Ripa Says She’s ‘Not Speaking’ to Two of Her Kids While Self-Quarantining Together

The ongoing health crisis is starting to take a toll on Kelly Ripa.

During the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday (April 8), the 49-year-old host broke down in tears while detailing her self-quarantining situation.

Kelly is currently staying at home with husband Mark Consuelos and their kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17, and revealed that two of her kids “won’t hug” her.

“I’m not going to lie, okay? I’m going to let you in on a little secret: I’m currently not speaking to two of my three kids. I’m not talking to two of them,” Kelly confessed to co-host Ryan Seacrest. “Just because, we’re all in the same boat together, right?”

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” Kelly said while starting to get choked up. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”



Kelly then took a moment to gather her composure before continuing on with the show.

“Anyway, I’m sorry. I don’t know why I’m crying. Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows,” Kelly joked. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on. Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”