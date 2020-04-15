Kelly Ripa Says She’s Wearing 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola’s Clothes in Quarantine!

Kelly Ripa is borrowing a new wardrobe from her daughter, Lola!

The 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan star told co-host Ryan Seacrest about life at home amid the global health crisis on Tuesday (April 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kelly Ripa

During the episode, Ryan admitted he’s “running out of things to wear for the show,” and Kelly agreed.

“I’m now in my daughter’s clothes. It’s gone there,” she explained.

“My daughter learned how to do my hair using the tie of your bathrobe,” she also added.

“She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!”

She also talked about coloring her hair: “I’ve been spraying my roots. At this point it’s all spray because my hair is all gray.”

She recently revealed she’s “not speaking to” two of her kids while self-isolating. See what happened…