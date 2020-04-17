Kelly Rowland Flaunts Incredible Figure in ‘Coffee’ Video!

Kelly Rowland is putting her incredible body on display in the new “Coffee” music video!

It has been a while since the 39-year-old singer has released new music. Her last solo album came out in 2013.

“I want to celebrate the women in video—every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me,” Kelly told Essence about the video, which was directed by Steven Gomillion. “My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else.”

“Sometimes when women stand in our own sexuality, without approval from any external source, I think that there comes a different perspective, a different outlook, a different feeling, and usually we don’t even realize we’re doing it, but I think society has kind of made it that way, especially with the Black woman,” she added.

