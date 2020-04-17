Kelly Rowland Struts In Sexy Bikinis For Steamy ‘Coffee’ Music Video

Kelly Rowland — that is all. The Grammy-winning singer dropped the sultry, bikini clad music video for her latest single, ‘Coffee’ on April 15, and it’s a must-see! Excuse us while we watch this on repeat.

Dive into summer with Kelly Rowland‘s music video for her new song, “Coffee” The Grammy-winning singer, 39, shows off her fit physique and rock hard abs in the visual, which is set in a palm-tree infested beach location in Miami. Throughout the two and a half minute music video, Kelly rocks numerous bikinis and intricate hairstyles while riding a horse, rolling in the sand and dancing on rocks by the ocean.

The new song is a NSFW upbeat ballad about two things — coffee and sex, according to the lyrics: “Breakfast in bed, got me moanin’ / Before you go to work / I need you to go to work.” But, despite the latter, Kelly’s main objective was celebrating women in the new music video.

“I want to celebrate the women in video — every shade, every coffee color, every curve, every essence and what they gave me,” she told Essence, who was first to release the music video. “My intention I set for the video was to take the light in yourself and your sexuality [and put it in] a God perspective, in a way where you don’t have to get any approval from anybody else,” she explained.

As for how Kelly got those rock hard abs? — She previously shared her workout routine with HollywoodLife, and admitted that she loves fitness!

“I genuinely love working out. I love the way I feel when I’m working out. I love the fact that I’m taking the time to pour back into myself. Workouts for me are a time for [myself] and I get to pour back into myself and I love that,” she told us during an exclusive interview in 2019.

Kelly’s favorite workouts are when she’s with her personal trainer Massy Arias. She also enjoys pilates and SoulCycle. Her passion for fitness led to her 2019 workout line with Fabletics, which she credited her “love for dance and movement” as the inspiration behind the partnership. And, it seems as though nothing has changed since! Check out Kelly’s new music for “Coffee,” above.