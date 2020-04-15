Kellyanne Conway Raises Eyebrows With ‘COVID-1’ Remark On Fox News







Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway made a baffling ― and misleading ― statement during an appearance Wednesday on Fox News, suggesting COVID-19’s name is derived in part from the number of known coronavirus diseases. “This is COVID-19 ― not COVID-1, folks,” Conway said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “And so you would think the people charged with the World Health Organization would be on top of that.” But COVID-19 stands for “coronavirus disease 2019” and is reflective of the year it was identified, not the number of previously documented diseases. It seemed as though Conway, a high-ranking adviser to the president, was either alarmingly unaware of this or she feigned ignorance in front of the show’s more than 1 million average daily viewers.

Kellyanne Conway: “This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that.” pic.twitter.com/losQ3H4ZhW — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 15, 2020

In a subsequent interview on the Fox Business Network, Conway acknowledged that the disease’s name partially refers to the year 2019. “It is called COVID-19 – not COVID-20 ― yet it took WHO until March to call it a global pandemic,” she said. Conway later tweeted that she knows the “19 refers to the year” in response to Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), who called on her to “do better” after her “COVID-1” remark. “Which felt better: insulting me or endorsing Bloomberg for president?” Conway tweeted at the congressman. “God bless.” “It’s telling that you perceive the truth as an insult,” Rush tweeted back.

Dear @RepBobbyRush: I know 19 refers to year. I’m in Task Force daily (Congress is out until May 4). Point: WHO has received billion$ from USA for decades; it should see pandemics coming & be honest Which felt better:insulting me or endorsing Bloomberg for President? God bless https://t.co/3LpvkoQERb — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) April 15, 2020

