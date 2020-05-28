Kellyanne Conway’s Off-The-Rails Voting Comments Take The Cake For Twitter Users

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took the cake for many Twitter users on Wednesday with her off-the-rails attack on mail-in ballot voting.

“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean, they wait in line for a Georgetown Cupcake for an hour, to get a cupcake. So, I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”

Check out Conway’s comments here: