Jimmys Post

Kellyanne Conway’s Off-The-Rails Voting Comments Take The Cake For Twitter Users

Kellyanne Conway’s Off-The-Rails Voting Comments Take The Cake For Twitter Users



White House counselor Kellyanne Conway took the cake for many Twitter users on Wednesday with her off-the-rails attack on mail-in ballot voting.

“People are very proud to show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters. “They really are. I mean, they wait in line for a Georgetown Cupcake for an hour, to get a cupcake. So, I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.”

Check out Conway’s comments here:

Conway also suggested “mail-in balloting as the main way to vote would be very concerning” because “people want this country to open up” from lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Hundreds of public health experts, however, have called for a vast expansion in the process amid the pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump has in recent weeks repeatedly railed against mail-in voting, baselessly suggesting it could lead to increased voter fraud. In March, he voted by mail in Florida’s GOP primary.

Conway’s comments attracted fierce criticism online: 





Source link

admin

Related News

House Overwhelmingly Approves Revisions to Small Business Program

House Overwhelmingly Approves Revisions to Small Business Program

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved legislation that would relax the terms of a federal loan program intended to help small businesses weather

Opposition parties call on Liberals to restore human-trafficking victims fund | CBC News

Opposition parties call on Liberals to restore human-trafficking victims fund | CBC News

Members of Parliament from every opposition party have joined together to call on the Liberal government to reverse its decision to allow funding to expire

Trump’s Proposed Order on Social Media Could Harm One Person in Particular: Trump

Trump’s Proposed Order on Social Media Could Harm One Person in Particular: Trump

WASHINGTON — President Trump, who built his political career on the power of a flame-throwing Twitter account, has now gone to war with Twitter, angered

Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

Fraternal Order Of Police Condemns Police Killing Of George Floyd

The nation’s largest police union condemned officers’ actions in detaining George Floyd, the Black Minneapolis man who repeatedly begged for air as a white cop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *