Kelsea Ballerini Slays Stunning Performance Of ‘Homecoming Queen?’ For ACM Special

Straight from her Nashville home, Kelsea Ballerini sang a gorgeous rendition of her song, ‘Homecoming Queen?’, during the ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ special.

In place of the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, country’s biggest stars gave performances from the intimacy of their homes amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The performances aired during ACM Presents: Our Country on April 5, at the time that the ACM Awards were meant to take place. Kelsea Ballerini was one of the many performers, and she sounded stunning as she sang “Homecoming Queen?”, the first single off of her most recent album, Kelsea, which was released on March 20.

Kelsea looked stylish, but comfortable, as she softly sang the powerful song. She rocked a tanktop and her hair down, while playing her guitar along with the simple but empowering song. “Homecoming Queen?” has had success at country radio, and reached No. 14 on the Billboard charts. Kelsea performed it at the CMA Awards in November, while also joining other females in country music for a rendition of Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.”

The ACM Awards were meant to take place in Las Vegas on April 5, but due to the coronavirus, the event had to be postponed until Sept. 16. Kelsea is nominated for Female Artist of the Year at the event, and is up against some of the other biggest names in the industry: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris.

Other performers at the ACM Presents: Our Country special included Carrie, Miranda, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum and many more. The event was hosted by CBS This Morning anchor, Gayle King, and aired on CBS. The ACM Awards will also air on the same channel when they take place in the fall.