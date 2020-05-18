Ken Osmond Dead – ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Dies at Age 76

Ken Osmond has sadly passed away at the age of 76.

The actor died in Los Angeles, surrounded by his family, on Monday, May 18. The cause of his death is unknown at this time, Variety reports.

“He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed,” his son, Eric, said in a statement (via TVLine). “He was loved and will be very missed.”

Ken famously played Eddie Haskell, a pal of Wally’s, in Leave It To Beaver, a 1950s television mainstay.

Before his breakout role on the sitcom, Ken starred in Lassie, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, Wagon Train, Fury, and The Loretta Young Show.

After retiring from acting, Ken was also part of the Los Angeles Police Department. He retired from service in 1988.

