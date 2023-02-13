Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Advertising

Kendago Ranked #1 by Google on YouTube Shorts

ByJimmys Post

Feb 13, 2023
Cision

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YouTube has been a leader in video entertainment trends since their inception in 2005. This remains true with the introduction of YouTube Shorts, which focus on vertical videos at a maximum length of 60 seconds.

Each year Google hosts their Video Champions event, highlighting the latest developments and video trends on the platform. YouTube Shorts were all the buzz, placing Kendago front and center for their breakthrough success.

According to Google, they were able to increase media budgets by 57%, while maintaining the same return on investment (ROI).

Additional results included a 48% increase in click through rate (CTR) and a 40% decrease in cost per click (CPC).

Kendago’s CEO, Rafi Magen, contributes the success with YouTube Shorts to their proprietary AdTech, advanced campaign management, creative storytelling, and dynamic video content.

About Kendago

Kendago is a digital marketing group that specializes in helping D2C brands scale globally. Established in 2006, they are known for their creativity and their ability to manage 7-figure daily budgets on multiple platforms such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter.

Learn more at www.kendago.com  

Media Contact

Adam Feldman, VP Business Development at Kendago   

adam.feldman@kendago.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kendago-ranked-1-by-google-on-youtube-shorts-301744950.html

SOURCE Kendago

Related Post

Advertising

Zenvia launches integration of ChatGPT to its mass texting service solution

Feb 13, 2023
Advertising

Tell Health Inc. Announces Medical Advisory Board for Tell™ Social Media App

Feb 13, 2023
Advertising

About Krystal Announces New Brand Tagline, "Now You Know."

Feb 10, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Advertising

Kendago Ranked #1 by Google on YouTube Shorts

Feb 13, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Sustainable Minds Announces Transparency Catalog v4.0 to Accelerate High Performance, Low Carbon Construction

Feb 13, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

3D Printing Jewelry Market to Be Nearly a $1B Opportunity in 2031 According to New Report by SmarTech Analysis

Feb 13, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

Zenvia launches integration of ChatGPT to its mass texting service solution

Feb 13, 2023 Jimmys Post