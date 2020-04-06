Kendall Jenner Gears Up For Summer By Reminiscing On Sexy Throwback Bikini Shoot

Kendall Jenner had her mind on sun, sand, and summer when she shared a throwback clip of herself posing for the camera in a sexy leopard print bikini on her Instagram story!

She might still be in quarantine, but that hasn’t stopped Kendall Jenner from thinking about soaking up the summer sun! On April 5, the gorgeous model, 24, took to her Instagram story and shared a clip of herself from a past bikini photoshoot. In the behind-the-scenes footage, Kendall was completely dolled-up in a leopard print bikini, balancing on her toes for the perfect picture. Kendall’s stunning, raven black hair fell effortlessly past her shoulders and her makeup was done to perfection, highlighting her natural beauty! To get in the right frame of mind for the sexy shoot, Kendall had “Money” by rapper Cardi B playing in the background. You can see the full clip here.

While the throwback clip gave off all kinds of summer vibes, Kendall and the rest of her family have been staying safely inside amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Fortunately, Kendall has been finding ways to keep herself entertained and has even taken sometime out of her house to get some much needed fresh air! On April 2, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went cruising in a classic lilac Cadillac Eldorado convertible worth roughly $100,000! Kendall appeared incredibly relaxed in the pics, and definitely took in as much Vitamin D as she could after staying cooped up in her Los Angeles home.

But when she isn’t stepping out for some fresh air, Kendall is staying safely indoors and entertaining herself and her fans with some major throwback photos. On April 1, Kendall made her Instagram followers do a major double take when she shared a slew of throwback images of herself and fans couldn’t believe just how much Kendall looked like Emily Ratajkowski! The images, which featured the flawless hair and makeup work of Mary Phillips and Jen Atkin, showed off Kendall’s incredibly full lips, much like her supermodel look-a-like, Emily.

Like millions of Americans who are either quarantining or under stay-at-home order from the state, Kendall is trying her best to entertain herself as much as possible. And her throwback posts are definitely doing the trick for her legions of fans and admirers. But if fans are craving more Kendall, they can keep up with Kendall through the 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians currently on E!