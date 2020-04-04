Kendall Jenner Goes for a Drive with Harry Styles Riding Next to Her!

It looks like Kendall Jenner is spending time with Harry Styles amid the pandemic!

The 24-year-old model was spotted going for a joy ride in her vintage convertible on Thursday (April 2) in Los Angeles. Fans were mostly focused on the person riding on a motorcycle next to her car though.

Kendall was joined in her car by longtime friend Fai Khadra and it appears that the person on the motorcycle could be Harry!

Kendall and Harry have a long history as you likely know. They’ve been romantically linked multiple times over the years, but they’ve maintained that they’re just friends. They were spotted together just two months ago at a party in London!

