Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Coronavirus Panic Attacks: I Couldn’t Breathe!



The coronavirus pandemic is affecting everyone differently, and even the rich and famous are not immune to the anxiety-inducing effects of remaining at home while chaos rages outside.



It’s hard for anyone to open up about the private pain of mental illness, and those difficulties can be magnified for someone like Kendall Jenner.



For one thing, when Kendall speaks candidly about her condition she knows that millions are listening — and many of them are judging.



When someone with Kendall’s level of privilege complains of feeling anxious or depressed, their comments are often met with a collective eye-roll from those struggling with urgent, material concerns, aka “real problems.”



But mental illness doesn’t discriminate, and at a time when suicides and overdoses are reaching historic highs, anxiety and depression are about as “real” as problems can get.



Thankfully, Kendall didn’t let her fear of being judged keep her from taking part in an important initiative.



The model has teamed with Kenneth Cole and The Mental Health Coalition, in an effort to “rebrand” what it means to have a mental health condition.



On both Good Morning America and her Instagram page, Kendall announced the #HowAreYouReallyChallenge, a movement that encourages social media users to speak candidly about how the months of quarantine have affected their mental health.



“When he came to me it was so perfect and I struggle with my own mental health issues sometimes myself,” Jenner explained.



“I was excited, I was so ready to get involved.”



She recalled her first panic attack in a way that millions of Americans would no doubt find sadly relatable:



“I remember feeling like I couldn’t breathe and running to my mom and being like, ‘Mom I feel like I can’t breathe, something must be wrong,'” Kendall recalled.



“She of course took me to a bunch of doctors to make sure I was okay physically and I was. No one ever told me that I had anxiety.”



In the clip posted to her Instagram page, Kendall mused about the impact that self-isolation is having on those who are already struggling with mental health conditions.



“I have been doing a lot of thinking during quarantine, mostly about mental health and how important it is … especially in this times with the devastation of coronavirus,” she said in her video.



“I just wanted to instill some hope in people and know that everyone’s not alone in this isolation.”



This is a far cry from Kendall’s lingerie selfies, and the other content she’s been posting while in quarantine, and it serves as a reminder of how often those who seem to have everything together are struggling internally.



“For me, I have good days and I have some really anxious days, so I’m kind of off and on,” she concluded.



“I want you to join me in this challenge, I want you to tell me how you really feel and know that you’re not alone and know that we’re gonna get through this together.”



We applaud Kendall for coming forward, and we hope to receive the support she needs.