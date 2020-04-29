Kendall Jenner Photographed with NBA Star Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner was spotted on a road trip with NBA star Devin Booker!

The 24-year-old model and 23-year-old Phoenix Suns star were photographed driving together in his Mercedes-Benz Maybach at a rest stop near Sedona, Arizona, where they were headed.

They stopped at a rest stop near Sedona, and eyewitnesses told TMZ they looked like a couple, however, a source close to Kendall is clarifying.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” the source told TMZ. “They took a road trip for some much-needed air”

Devin was once actually linked to Jordyn Woods back in 2018 when Kendall, her boyfriend at the time Ben Simmons, Devin and Jordyn were seen on a double date.