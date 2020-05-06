Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Athletic Crop Top & Spandex Shorts — Pic

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on May 5 to share an eye-catching photo of herself cuddling two adorable pooches while sitting on grass and revealing her stunning figure in a workout outfit.

Kendall Jenner, 24, stopped to get a little fresh air and have a little fun with her sweet dogs while looking incredible in an athletic outfit on May 5. The model shared an awesome pic of herself sitting on some green grass and snuggling the two pooches while they were on leashes as she flaunted her toned abs in a light blue crop top and matching spandex shorts. She also had he hair up and tied back as she kissed one of the dogs and held onto the other. “big walks,” she captioned the photo.

Kendall’s latest dog walking pic is just one of many she’s shared since being in quarantine. On Apr. 16, she posted an Instagram pic that showed her walking one of her dogs, Pyro, on the street while wearing a gray sweatshirt and matching shorts. Although her face couldn’t be seen in either photo, she still made a lasting impression with her style and fit figure and proved that time in quarantine can be entertaining as long as beloved pets are around.

When Kendall’s not hanging out with her pets, she’s standing up for herself through bold tweets. After the brunette beauty received criticism for being spotted on a road trip with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, 23, she made sure to respond to the claim that NBA players were passing her around. “They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” she hilariously tweeted on Apr. 29.

It’s great to know Kendall’s having fun and staying healthy during her time in quarantine. We love seeing her memorable moments and can’t wait to see what she gets up to next!