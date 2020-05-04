Kendra Wilkinson & Ex Hank Baskett Reunite To Take Kids On Supply Run In LA — See Pics

Kendra Wilkinson made sure to take care of stocking up on groceries and supplies for her two kids during quarantine. She and ex-Hank Baskett even made if a family affair.

Kendra Wilkinson stepped up to take care of her children’s grocery shopping needs during the coronavirus pandemic on May 3. While her ex-husband Hank Baskett, 37, waited at a black SUV with the former couple’s two kids, son Hank Baskett IV, 10, and daughter Alijah Mary, 5, the 34-year-old former Playboy playmate emerged from the store pushing a cart stuffed with grocery bags. Kendra wore a protective facial mask, as all business in L.A. now require them for entry to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kendra looked So-Cal chic and sexy in a pair of leg-baring Daisy Dukes and a white t-shirt. She wore comfy flat open-toe sandals for her grocery run and had her blonde locks partially pulled up atop her head with a pink clip. The former Kendra On Top star managed to score a big container of water, along with snacks for her kids including a large carton of goldfish crackers as seen in her cart.

When Kendra arrived back at the SUV, Hank and her kids were waiting for her. It’s probably better during the outbreak to only have one person go in and pick up the supplies while her kids and Hank stayed in the parking lot to social distance from other shoppers. Only Alijah was wearing a protective mask as Kendra rolled up. It’s unclear if Hank and Kendra have come together as a family unit to quarantine, or if this was just a day of co-parenting and supply runs. The pair divorced in 2018 and remain absent from each others’ social media accounts.

Hank had been growing out his beard prior to the pandemic, and thanks to being in quarantine it appears longer and bushier than ever. His physique has changed quite a bit from his NFL playing days, as he appears to have bulked up even more. He was almost unrecognizable in a baggy black shirt and red shorts, with a black baseball cap slung low towards his face. The former couple’s son Hank is so tall at just 10 that he’s almost up to his 6ft. 3 in. dad’s shoulders. He’s not taking a football path like his father though, as young Hank is an outstanding junior hockey star. Alijah looked adorable with her hair in side braids while waiting for her mom.