Kenny Rogers Honored With Touching Tribute From Brad Paisley & More During ACM Special

Two weeks after Kenny Rogers’ death, he was remembered at the ‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ special, with performances from Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker.

A country music legend, Kenny Rogers, was honored during ACM Presents: Our Country on April 5. The event, which aired in place of the postponed Academy of Country Music Awards, featured the biggest artists in country music performing from their homes Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan all took part in a touching tribute to Kenny, who passed away on March 21. Darius and Brad teamed up for renditions of Kenny’s hits “Lucille” and “The Gambler,” while Luke performed “Coward of the County.”

Kenny died of “natural causes,” according to his family’s statement on March 22. He was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death. Unfortunately, since Kenny passed away amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the family was unable to have a public funeral. However, they assured fans that they are “looking forward” to remembering the legendary singer with a public service at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, the ACM Awards were also postponed due to the coronavirus. The show was set to take place in Las Vegas on April 5, but has been moved to September 16 instead. The event will air on CBS at that time. During his illustrious career, Kenny won a total of seven ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year in 1978.

Other performers who came together for the ACM Presents: Our Country special included Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow and many more. Luke also performed his feel-good song, “Most People Are Good,” while Brad and Darius duetted on their hits, “Mud on the Tires” and “Wagon Wheel.”