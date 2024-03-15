Kenya Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029: Nairobi Emerges as Key Hub for Foreign Investments, Global Vendors Dominate Support Infrastructure

DUBLIN , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The “Kenya Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Kenya data center market is expected to reach a value of 440 million by 2029 from a value of $227 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.66% from 2023-2029.
This report analyses the Kenya data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Nairobi is the hub for data center development and foreign investments in Kenya. Other cities are also expected to grow in the coming years. For instance, in August 2023, IXAFRICA DATA CENTRE signed a deal with Tilisi Developments to purchase 11 acres of prime land to construct its second data center in Nairobi, Kenya.
Kenya accounts for a growing cloud infrastructure, with various operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) operating through local zone presence. Oracle Cloud, for instance, has one planned cloud region in the country. Improvements in submarine and inland connectivity will boost the Kenya data center market growth. For instance, around two submarine cables will be operational in the coming years.
Regarding support infrastructure, the Kenya data center market has witnessed the dominating presence of global vendors such as Carrier, ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Eaton, Legrand, Piller Power System, Rittal, and others. Due to the presence of global vendors, the market has witnessed strong competitiveness in infrastructure offerings and solutions.
The presence of IT infrastructure vendors such as Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, and others has led to the availability of advanced IT infrastructure in the Kenya data center market. The market has the presence of several global construction contractors who have offered their services to several data center construction projects in past years. For instance, in September 2023, Sudlows Consulting was selected by Olkaria EcoCloud Data Centre to provide consultancy services for its new data center in Olkaria, Kenya.
Over the years, the Kenya data center market has witnessed investments from local and foreign operators such as Digital Realty, Africa Data Centres, MTN, and Telkom Kenya. The rising adoption of cloud-based services is propelling the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming facilities.
Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are projected to attract investments in the Kenya data center market. The government has actively promoted SEZs to stimulate economic growth and provide favorable business conditions, including data center operators. For instance, in October 2023, the government of Kenya decided to add five more SEZs: Sagana, Thika, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Busia.
- The Kenya data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
