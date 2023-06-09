Kenya's President Ruto appoints Joseph Ng'ang'a of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet as CEO of the Africa Climate Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is proud to announce that Joseph Ng‘ang’a, Vice President of Africa at GEAPP, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, which will take place in Nairobi from 4- 6 September 2023.

The African Union Assembly in February 2023, adopted the African Union’s Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) – Chaired by President William Ruto – resolution and nominated Kenya to host the Africa Climate Summit. The summit marks a critical staging post for African countries and the world to achieve its climate goals. The 3-day event will bring together world leaders, experts, policymakers and the private sector to unite in action ahead of COP28 in November.

Joseph will head the ACS Secretariat and oversee the planning and coordination of all activities related to the Summit, working closely with Environment Cabinet Secretary, Hon. Soipan Tuya and other stakeholders. Joseph will return to his role at GEAPP once the Summit is complete.

Simon Harford, CEO of GEAPP said: “GEAPP is delighted to support the vision of President Ruto and the African Union Commission. President Ruto has shown immense personal leadership and vision, putting collaboration at the heart of Africa’s response to the climate crisis. This summit is indicative of that and provides an opportunity for Africa to come together with the world, convening leaders across sectors, countries and continents.”

He continued: “Joseph’s appointment signals the trust and respect he commands as he works to reshape and accelerate the climate agenda within Africa, and beyond. By unlocking this urgent movement for change, we can accelerate the green energy transition and create the sustainable economic growth and jobs that Africa and the world needs to thrive.”

Joseph Ng‘ang’a said of his appointment: “I am honoured with this Presidential appointment to lead and deliver the Africa Climate Summit, which could not come at a more important time for the world. Climate change poses existential challenges to people and our shared planet but our response to it offers tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation if we all work together. This summit will generate transformative change by accelerating collaboration and climate action, mobilising climate finance and renewable energy adoption, and implementing nature-based solutions. Together, we can build a prosperous and resilient future for Africa and the world.”

Joseph is also the Chair of the Funders Council for Sustainable Energy for All and a co-Founder of the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative (ACMI).

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is an alliance of philanthropy, governments, and technology, policy, and financing partners, founded by IKEA Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and the Bezos Earth Fund. GEAPP was created to help accelerate clean energy for everyone, everywhere, for people and the planet.

Mr Ng’ang’a was joined at State House in Nairobi, by Simon Harford, CEO GEAPP, and William Asiko, Vice-President, The Rockefeller Foundation Africa.

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) is an alliance of philanthropy, governments in emerging and developed economies, and technology, policy, and financing partners. Our common mission is to enable emerging economies to shift to a clean energy, pro-growth model that accelerates universal energy access and inclusive economic growth, while supporting the global community to meet critical climate goals during the next decade. As an alliance we aim to reduce 4 gigatons of future carbon emissions, expand clean energy access to one billion people, and enable 150 million new jobs. With philanthropic partners, IKEA Foundation, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Bezos Earth Fund, GEAPP works to build the enabling environment, capacity, and market conditions for private sector solutions, catalyse new business models through innovation and entrepreneurship, and deploy high-risk capital to encourage private sector solutions, and assist just transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.energyalliance.org and follow us on Twitter at @EnergyAlliance.

