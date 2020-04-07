Kerala CM slams Centre for suspending MPLads

ERNAKULAM : Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday criticised the union government for annulling the parliamentary members’ Local Area Development Scheme, commonly known as MPLads, over the covid-19 crisis, saying it can weaken timely response to the virus outbreak.

The MPLads help MPs to directly fund developmental work in their constituencies.

“The decision goes against India’s federal principles,” Vijayan said. “MPLads rightfully belongs to the people in the constituencies. It should not be used to raise resources by the center,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Vijayan explained his reservations against the move.

“We welcome the Union Govt’s decision to cut the salaries and pensions of MPs by 30%. However, we feel that the decision to suspend MPLADS is illogical and amounts to an anti-federal move. Some MPs of Kerala were making good use of it; which will now be lost to the State,” tweeted Vijayan.

“States are entitled to MPLADS funds, and the decision to centralise these funds will immensely weaken the efforts of state governments against #COVID19. Decentralized interventions are most effective when it comes to tackling disasters or epidemics,” he said.

“The assistance provided by the Centre to states for COVID19 efforts are unequal and discriminatory in nature. The Centre should reconsider their decision and the MPLADS fund should be restored to improve the response of the states to #COVID19,” he added.

Earlier, top Congress leader and Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram’s MP Sashi Tharoor had raised a similar criticism. The hallmark of an Indian MP’s work is the well-being of constituents and MPLADS preserved this sense of direct responsibility, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“MPLADS is an instrumental channel through which strategic and critical development projects have been implemented in each of our respective constituencies. To highlight one such instance, you may recall my recent request that was made in-person to you seeking a modification in the rules and regulations surrounding projects under MPLADS in order to make time-sensitive and critical purchases of PPE Equipment, Rapid Testing Devices, Infrared Thermometers and Scanners and masks, which I am glad to point out was a suggestion that was accepted by this government,” Tharoor wrote.

“Through this, not only were we able to successfully bring in this equipment to my constituency of Thiruvananthapuram, but the relaxation of the existing rules was beneficial on a national scale since it allowed all MPs to redirect the funds at their disposal towards procurements to aid the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

“In turn, without waiting for the devolution of funds from the Centre or States, this allowed Parliamentarians to play a proactive role in bringing in much-needed protection and testing equipment locally and helped improve the capacity of our frontline healthcare workers to address the spread of the pandemic,” the letter added.

