Kerry Logistics Supports Windrose Technology's Testing of its Zero-emissions Heavy-duty Trucks

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kerry Logistics will support Windrose Technology’s testing of its zero-emissions trucks starting from 2023 Q3, in order to better evaluate and plan the deployment of zero-emissions heavy-duty trucks in Kerry Logistics’s operations in both the mainland of China and Hong Kong.

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and an extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding, e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

Windrose is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent heavy-duty trucks to revolutionise the road freight business. With over 100 R&D professionals, the Windrose team is led by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, joined by seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM’s, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Windrose has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Hefei, the US and the Netherlands.

Windrose recently completed over 40 days and 10,000 km of fully-loaded, high-temperature and high-altitude testing. Windrose’s first product enables 600km of range with 49 tons of total weight, equipped with 800V high-voltage platform to enable fast charging without impacting the truck’s operational schedule.

About Windrose:

Windrose Technology is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent heavy-duty trucks to revolutionize the road freight business in China, the United States, Europe, and other markets. With over 100 R&D professionals and more than 200 patents, Windrose team is led by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, joined by seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM’s, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Prior to founding Windrose, Wen was chief strategy and financial officer at leading autonomous driving company Plus. Windrose’s advisory board includes executives from Decathlon, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Toys “R” Us Asia, J.B. Hunt, XPO, Rokin Logistics, Li Auto, Geely, etc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kerry-logistics-supports-windrose-technologys-testing-of-its-zero-emissions-heavy-duty-trucks-301939987.html

SOURCE Windrose Technology

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

