Kerry Logistics Supports Windrose Technology's Testing of its Zero-emissions Heavy-duty Trucks

by
Windrose truck leaving a Kerry Logistics facility

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Kerry Logistics will support Windrose Technology’s testing of its zero-emissions trucks starting from 2023 Q3, in order to better evaluate and plan the deployment of zero-emissions heavy-duty trucks in Kerry Logistics’s operations in both the mainland of China and Hong Kong.

Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and an extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding, e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

Alan Cheung, Managing Director KEAS and Wen HAN, founder, chairman, and CEO of Windrose Technology

Windrose is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent heavy-duty trucks to revolutionise the road freight business. With over 100 R&D professionals, the Windrose team is led by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, joined by seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM’s, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Windrose has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Hefei, the US and the Netherlands.

Windrose EV truck testing in extreme heat

Windrose recently completed over 40 days and 10,000 km of fully-loaded, high-temperature and high-altitude testing. Windrose’s first product enables 600km of range with 49 tons of total weight, equipped with 800V high-voltage platform to enable fast charging without impacting the truck’s operational schedule.

About Windrose:

Windrose Technology is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent heavy-duty trucks to revolutionize the road freight business in China, the United States, Europe, and other markets. With over 100 R&D professionals and more than 200 patents, Windrose team is led by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, joined by seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM’s, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Prior to founding Windrose, Wen was chief strategy and financial officer at leading autonomous driving company Plus. Windrose’s advisory board includes executives from Decathlon, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Toys “R” Us Asia, J.B. Hunt, XPO, Rokin Logistics, Li Auto, Geely, etc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kerry-logistics-supports-windrose-technologys-testing-of-its-zero-emissions-heavy-duty-trucks-301939987.html

SOURCE Windrose Technology

Leave a Comment